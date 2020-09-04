Janice Marie Mullings Centra, age 70, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in Frederick, Maryland, after a lengthy illness.
Visitation of friends and family will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, Maryland. A short prayer service will follow at 4 p.m.
Janice was born to Marshall and Josephine Mullings (nee DeHart) on November 10, 1949, in Washington, D.C. She spent her youth in Clinton, Maryland, where she loved cheerleading, dancing, Elvis and fast cars. She made friends easily and had a loud and energetic laugh that was contagious to all around her. It could be heard across the room.
Janice married Gary Castro and had two daughters, Jennifer and Amy. Being a mother was the most important part of her life. Janice had great success as a cosmetologist, which provided her the opportunity to socialize and laugh with many people and make new friends. Her energy and constant drive earned her the nickname “Speedy.” She had a great passion and talent for gardening and was always happiest when her hands were in the dirt. Janice raised her children for 12 years in the beautiful Rocky Mountains of Colorado before returning to her extended family in Maryland in 1986. As much as she cherished her time in the west, Janice was the happiest when she was surrounded by her large extended family. Janice knew many hardships in her life, but with each one she worked hard and persevered.
After her divorce, she often worked several jobs while caring for her daughters as a single mother. Eventually she married Marcel Centra and they settled in Frederick, Maryland. After a lengthy career with Marriott, Janice enjoyed traveling to spend time with her growing family of children and grandchildren as they settled throughout the country. Janice battled multiple health problems at the end of her life, but she always had a smile and never stopped laughing. When her mobility kept her from traveling, she would call and find ways to uplift and help others around her.
Janice is survived by her husband, Marcel Centra; daughters, Jennifer Hattie Hardy (Kim) of Batavia, OH, and Amy Jo Johnson (Robert) of Fort Collins, CO; siblings, Mary Perrie, Georgia Hall, Wayne Mullings (Jane), Joyce Trimboli (Phil), and Larry Mullings; grandchildren, Sariah Campopiano (Mario), Benjamin Hardy, Gary Hardy, Rachel Howard (Tyson), Robby Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Kelbre Johnson, Sofi Johnson; two great-grandchildren; and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Josephine; her brother, Harvey; and brother-in-law, Richard Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the St. Judes Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warriors Project.
