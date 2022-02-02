Janice Frances Chaney Robbins, 75, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Born on July 31, 1946, in , she was the daughter of the late Owen B. Chaney and Mildred Alma (Gardner) .
Janice was a loving sister and mother and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by son, Dean Paul Grasso-Robbins, and her sister, Nancy Veronica Chaney; nephew Ryan Daniel Chaney and nephew and niece, John Alexander Plant and Jocelyn Electra Plant. She was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Ann Plant. Services and interment will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.