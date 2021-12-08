Janice Hahn

Janice Mae (Smith) Hahn, age 88, of Keymar, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born April 10, 1933, in Mount Airy, she was the daughter of the late George Samuel Smith and Lela Mae (Dixon) Smith. She was the wife of Richard L. Hahn Sr., her husband of 64 years.
She is also survived by her children, Tammy S. Hill, of Keymar, Sharon E. Stull and husband Danny, and Richard “Rick” L. Hahn Jr., all of Taneytown; grandchildren, Sherm Hill and Ashley Hanson, both of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, Jeremiah Stull, of Emmitsburg, Brandon Hill, of Keymar and Heidi Oxendine, of North Carolina; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Janice was the last surviving member of her immediate family, being predeceased by siblings, Ellen Hillery, Pauline Leatherman, Violet Summers, and Samuel, Edward, Lester, Herbert, Austin, Jack, Richard, David and Grayson Smith.
She was formerly employed with H.L. Hartz & Sons, retiring after 36 years and holding numerous part-time jobs after her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as going to Thurmont and Woodsboro Senior Citizens gatherings. She was a huge George Jones fan.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. Pastor Dave Meador will officiate. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Keysville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Midway Fire Co., 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway, MD 21775.
