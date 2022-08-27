Janice I. Mayne

Janice Irene Mayne, 91, of Buckeystown, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Spring Arbor of Frederick. Born in Washington, D.C., on March 13, 1931, to the late Earl F. and Frances H. (nee Thomas) Potter, she was the beloved wife of the late Mehrl Foye Mayne, whom she married on Nov. 26, 1949.

Janice graduated from Sherwood High School in 1949. She would marry her husband that same year. Prior to purchasing the dairy farm in Buckeystown, they farmed on Shady Grove Road. In 1966, they sold the cows, and thus, the farm evolved into Mayne’s Tree Farm. Janice was known for making the Scotch pine wreaths for the farm during their Christmas season. Janice was employed as a school bus driver with Frederick County Public Schools from 1979 until her retirement in 1999.