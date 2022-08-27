Janice I. Mayne

Janice Irene Mayne, 91, of Buckeystown, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Spring Arbor of Frederick. Born in Washington, D.C., on March 13, 1931, to the late Earl F. and Frances H. (nee Thomas) Potter, she was the beloved wife of the late Mehrl Foye Mayne, whom she married on Nov. 26, 1949.
Janice graduated from Sherwood High School in 1949. She would marry her husband that same year. Prior to purchasing the dairy farm in Buckeystown, they farmed on Shady Grove Road. In 1966, they sold the cows, and thus, the farm evolved into Mayne’s Tree Farm. Janice was known for making the Scotch pine wreaths for the farm during their Christmas season. Janice was employed as a school bus driver with Frederick County Public Schools from 1979 until her retirement in 1999.
She was a member of Buckeystown United Methodist Church. She was also a project leader with 4-H and prepared many 4-H judges’ luncheons. Janice also volunteered with the Carroll Manor Fire Company during the Great Frederick Fair, making soup. She was also a member of the Frederick County Farm Bureau, assisting with the Great Frederick Fair in the Farm and Garden building. Janice was also involved with the Yellow Springs Lions Club and the Monocacy Quilters. She enjoyed being a classroom volunteer at Buckeystown Elementary School when her children were young.
Janice and Mehrl enjoyed extensive travels across the world, known for having “itchy feet.” She crocheted many vibrant lap ropes the nursing homes relished receiving.
She is survived by her children, Frances Wiles (Wayne), Ellen Mellott (Wayne) and Mehrl Franklin Mayne (Julie); her sister, Ann Winters; grandchildren, Ashley Wayne Everett Wiles (Lisa Russo), Mehrl Jason Mayne, Leanne Nicole Phillips (Travis), Abigail Eileen Ball (Stuart), Stephanie Diane Mellott (John Urdahl), Evan Marshall Mellott (Nicole Lewis) and Paul Douglas Wallick Jr. (Cheryl); nine great-grandchildren; and numerous other extended family. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her brothers, Nelson Potter and Ted Potter; and daughter-in-law, Charlotte Mayne.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Buckeystown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 340, Buckeystown, MD 21717; Frederick County 4-H, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick, MD 21702; or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick MD 21701.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Spring Arbor and the wonderful care hospice provided.