Janice Darlene Kehne , 79 Feb 21, 1942 - Jan 6, 2022 Mrs. Janice Darlene Kehne, 79, of Williamsport, died Thursday January 6, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center. Born February 21, 1942, in Frederick Md, she was the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Lola May Bohn Keefer.
Mrs. Kehne was a 1960 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. She attended Zion Lutheran church of Williamsport. She worked at H.L. Hartz of Frederick, and when starting a family became a Homemaker. She would also substitute teach at various schools in Washington County.
Janice enjoyed playing the piano, singing at church, playing bingo, and spending time with her Family especially during the Holidays.
She is survived by her son Mark E. Kehne of Clear Spring, MD and daughter Tanya L Neal of Williamsport, MD, granddaughter Julia N Kehne, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her former husband Lawrence W. Kehne and her sister Bonnie J. Spielman.
A graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 South Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701 on Thursday January 13, 2022 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 108 Byte Dr, #103, Frederick, MD 21701.
Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com