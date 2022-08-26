Janice M. Mangum, 82, passed from this life on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at her home in Mount Airy, Maryland. She was the wife of James W. Mangum for 64 years. They have been a wonderful example of what true love is.
She was born 1940 in Spring Hope, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Bonnie Albert and Maryanna Lamm.
Janice was a homemaker for many years. She became the office manager of the family practice of Drs. John Kijak and John Ford in Damascus, Maryland. She loved to travel with her family and spend time with grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Damascus for many years, and she had many loving and wonderful friends there.
Besides her husband, James, she is survived by a daughter, Terresa Lindstrom (Larry); son, Tim Mangum (Hope); grandchildren, Jimmy (Katie), Patti (Jon), Brittany (Will), Joshua and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Brandon, Grayson and Charlotte; a brother, Victor Lamm (Melba); nephew, Scott Lamm; and niece, Ginger.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at First Baptist Church of Damascus, 8850 Damascus Road, Damascus, Maryland. The Rev. Jim Shirlen, her pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in Providence Methodist Cemetery, Kemptown, Maryland.