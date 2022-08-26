Janice M. Mangum

Janice M. Mangum, 82, passed from this life on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at her home in Mount Airy, Maryland. She was the wife of James W. Mangum for 64 years. They have been a wonderful example of what true love is.

She was born 1940 in Spring Hope, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Bonnie Albert and Maryanna Lamm.