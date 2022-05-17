Janice Snyder Osmann passed away May 4, 2022, surrounded by family in her home in Greeley, Colorado. Born in 1948, she was the daughter of Harry and Jeanne Snyder, of Dravosburg, Pennsylvania.
Janice married Joseph Osmann in 1970. Their daughter, Erika, was born in 1973, followed by son, John, in 1976.
Janice graduated from Hood College in 1991 with a degree in social work. She completed her Master of Science in clinical social work at University of Maryland at Baltimore in 1993. She worked as a private practice psychotherapist in Frederick, Maryland, until 2010, when she and her husband retired to Northern Colorado to be close to their children and granddaughters. Erika received a Master of Science in occupational therapy from Colorado State University in 2015 and is married to Dr. Robert Mason. They reside in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Janice and Joe built and/or renovated six houses in Maryland and Colorado. Janice was an avid gardener and worked at designing and building with her husband. They left their artistic mark on each property.
During their 12 years in Colorado, they traveled extensively, spent winters in Mexico and Hawaii, and went to Shanghai, China, to work on a media project.
Janice is survived by husband Joseph; daughter Erika; and granddaughters, Hannah and Kaylee Osmann.
She was preceded in death by son, John, who passed away in 2021 in Lafayette, Colorado.
Janice will be remembered by all who knew her for her kindness, nurturing spirit and love of life.