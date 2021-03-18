Her family grieves the loss of Janice Waneta Powell and is saddened to announce her passing on March 15, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital.
She was the loving wife of the late Curtis L. “Buddy” Powell Sr., who died in 1991. Born on July 21, 1931 to the late John Robert Nunemaker and Mary Louise (Sweeney) Nunemaker, she was 89.
Janice was an extraordinary mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a longtime faithful member of Pioneer Baptist Church in Thurmont. Janice accepted the Lord as her Saviour on Feb. 11, 1993, and her family rejoices in knowing they will gather in heaven one day. She was employed with Moore’s Business Forms for many years. Later she and her husband operated a business in Thurmont until his passing. Having a passion for being around people, she sought a job at Walmart on Guilford Drive, Frederick working as a greeter for 21 years, up to her retirement in 2016. She enjoyed greeting people and delighted in her morning chats with many of the regular shoppers.
Janice is survived by her children: Linda Plumley (Bill), Kay Sims (Mike), Patty Sweeney (John), Susan Crouse (Eddie), Dave Powell, Curtis Powell Jr.; son-in-law, Ronald Stultz; grandchildren: James, Lisa, Jeff, Chad, Scott, Matthew, Chasity, Andrea, Alyvia and Zachary; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Sarah Stambaugh (Sam), Barbara Smith (Smitty), Pat Flohr (Dave), Jack Nunemaker (Nancy); sisters-in-law: Stella and Bev Nunemaker; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by daughters: Pamela (Powell) Willard and Diana (Powell) Stultz; siblings: Betty Shafer, Virginia Knott, James and Charles Nunemaker, and most recently, Doris Dougherty; brothers-in-law: Calvin Shafer, Allen Knott, Bud Dougherty, and sisters-in-law: Mildred Nunemaker and Betty Lewis.
For Janice the simplest pleasures in life brought her great joy. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially taking their annual family vacations and attending her annual family reunion. She was loved deeply by all who knew her, for her sweet spirit and generous kindness. Her cheerful attitude and bright smile brought sunshine to many and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Pioneer Baptist Church, 13802 Long Road, Thurmont, on Friday, March 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Please wear masks and observe social distancing. A funeral service will be held on Saturday and will be limited to her immediate family. The Rev. James Coblentz will officiate. Interment will be in Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont. The service will be recorded and will be uploaded to her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com on Sunday for all to watch.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pioneer Baptist Church, 13802 Long Rd., Thurmont, MD 21788.