Ms. Janis “Kay” Skow, 55, Frederick, died Saturday May 2, 2020 at Frederick Health.
Born in Durham, North Carolina, on January 17, 1965 she was the daughter of Anne Shelton Skow, Frederick, and the late Walter Skow Jr.
She was a self-employed physical therapist and received her B. S. degree from University of North Carolina in Greensboro with a degree in business and management, and received her Masters’ at Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale,Florida in physical therapy.
She will taken to Colonial Funeral Home in Madison North Carolina where, due to COVID-19, graveside services will be held in Palestine United Methodist Church cemetery in Stokesdale, North Carolina.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.