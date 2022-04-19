Jarrett Charles Yokley, 21, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, passed away April 7, 2022.
Born May 11, 2000, he was the son of Robert Yokley and Tammy Mitchell Yokley.
Jarrett graduated from Washington High School and then from UTI, as a certified Ford technician, and worked at Kent Parson Ford. He loved to hunt and fish. His basset hounds, Beau and Luke, always made him smile. Jarrett had many friends, however Joshua and Joseph Evans were like his brothers, and his aunt, Valerie Cole, had a special place in his heart, along with Riley, Brittany and Ashleigh.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Maggie Yokley; maternal grandparents, Kenneth Mitchell Sr. and Alice “Becky” Mitchell; aunt and uncle, Chrystal (Ricky) Scheetz, Sammy Yokley and Kenneth Mitchell Jr.; cousins, Kimberly Scheetz, Robin Rawlings, Courtney Scheetz, Kenneth Mitchell III and Korey Mitchell, and his birth siblings, Seth, Hannah, Jacob, Samantha, Paiten and Brennan.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles “Bunny” Yokley and Uncle Sam Tibbs.
Jarrett was loved by all of his family and many, many friends.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local suicide prevention charity.
Condolences may be expressed at eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.