Jason Lee Haynes, 47, of Walkersville, MD, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home.
Born September 16, 1973 in Silver Spring, MD, he was the son of Susan (Clerman)
Haynes of Walkersville, and the late James Haynes.
Jason was employed by Fitness First Health Clubs until he became disabled due to a severe accident. He had such a passion for motorcycles and riding.
Surviving in addition to his mother and her partner Jim McPherson, is his brother Wes Haynes and sister-in-law Tabbie Haynes of Walkersville; his precious nieces, Marley and Jamie, who always made him smile and laugh, his fiancé, Nikki O’Neal; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Also surviving him is former wife and friend, Kelly Moxley; special friends Scott Flanigan, Roger Daley as well as many others.
Jason’s wishes were to be cremated. Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Jason Haynes, to St Jude Research Hospital P.O. Box 3704 Memphis, TN, 38101.
