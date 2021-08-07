Jaxon McCarthy

Jaxon Brooks McCarthy, age 3½ months, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 28, 2021.
Born April 6, 2021, in Rockville, Jaxon was the son of Matthew and Rachel McCarthy of New Market.
Jaxon is also survived by his two brothers, Asher and Cameron; grandma and grandpa, MiMi and Mark; grandpa, PopPop; grandma, GiGi; aunts and uncles, Carol, Erica and Brian, Mallory and Chris, Kaylee and Sam, and Nick; and his seven loving cousins, Ryan, Greyson, Lincoln, Benton, Mason, Madison and Haylee.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North) in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address. Floral tributes are welcome.