Jayme Eileen Poole, 60, known most commonly as Eileen, was granted her angel wings March 20, 2020, after a courageous long time battle with diabetes. Her final days were surrounded by family members and loved ones.
Eileen was born March 7, 1960, in Washington, D.C. to Elizabeth Johnson and Ralph Maher.
Eileen spent most of her life surrounded by family, loved by every generation to come.
While Eileen had no children of her own, many of her nieces and nephews looked to her as a motherly figure, spending weekends and summers with “Aunt Eileen.”
She devoted much of her time as a caregiver to her family, including her mother who passed away in 2016. Eileen was also a passionate animal lover, having many wonderful pets over the years and also making monthly donations to her local animal shelter.
Eileen is survived by her significant other, Joel Moskowitz; sister, Sharon Johnson; two brothers, James Johnson and Donald Johnson; four nephews, Jason Johnson, Greg Gombas, Donald Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson; four nieces, Kelly Johnson, Amy Barnes, Samantha Johnson, Candace Loewenberg; and 20 great nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com