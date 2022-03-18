Jean A. Flessner

Jean Ann (McKinzie) Flessner, age 96, of Woodsboro, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home Friday, March 11, 2022. She was born in Oak Park, Illinois, on May 24, 1925, to the late Marie Lizette (O’Malley) and Daniel Joseph McKinzie. She was the loving wife of Conrad Joseph Flessner, who passed away in 2008.
Jean was a 1939 graduate of St. Thomas the Apostle High School in Illinois, and in 1943, she received a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in New York. She is survived by a daughter, Jeanne M. Warfield, of Frederick; two sons, Dr. Michael F. Flessner and wife Mary Lee, of Woodsboro, and Conrad J. Flessner Jr., of Taneytown; sister, Barbara R. Sciarappa, of Narragansett, Rhode Island; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Mary Catherine Behr; daughter-in-law, Patricia Flessner; brother, Daniel McKinzie; and sister, Lizetta Gardenier.
Faith and family formed the bedrock of Jean’s life. Known affectionately as “Nana,” Jean enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with her children and grandchildren. For many years, she filled her pantry with homemade jams, jellies, canned homegrown vegetables, fruits and baked goods. She created a warm, inviting home where countless Flessner milestones were celebrated. Married for 60 years to a career naval officer, Jean lived in at least 22 homes before settling in Woodsboro. Once her children were on their own, Jean took advantage of opportunities to travel. Among the places she visited were Italy, Ireland, Poland, Israel and Bosnia.
Jean was a devout Catholic who found joy and purpose in the life of the church: service to the less fortunate, prayer circles and daily mass attendance. She was a Benedictine oblate. As age and infirmity progressed, she maintained a life of deep prayer. At the time of her death, she was a worshipping member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Libertytown.
The family will receive visitors at Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, on Tuesday, March 22 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., with a wake service being held at 8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, which is located one block north of the intersection of Md. 75 and Md. 26. The Rev. Chuck Wible will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Emmitsburg.
Jean’s family would like to thank the staff of Frederick Health Hospice for their compassionate care and ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to them at 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared on her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.