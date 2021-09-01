Jean Ann Fling

Jean Ann (Boswell) Fling, age 84, of Potomac, Maryland, passed away Aug. 29, 2021. Born Jan. 16, 1937, in Alexandria, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James and Helen Boswell of Buffalo Mills, Pennsylvania. She was the loving wife of James H. Fling for 65 years. She is survived by her husband, James H. Fling; and her children, Janet Fling Smith, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Judy Fling (Blinkhorn), of Dickerson, Maryland. She was a loving grandmother to Michael Smith and Jennifer Smith. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Rudy Smith and Kristiana Smith. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Jean is survived by two brothers, Robert Boswell and his wife Joan, of Bethesda, Maryland, and their three children, and Donald Boswell and his wife Judy, of Boyds, Maryland, and their two children. She is also survived by her favorite, Uncle Thomas Heeter and his wife Erma, of Vergennes, Vermont. Jean was born in Alexandria, Virginia, but lived all her life in Montgomery County, Maryland. She grew up in the Rockville-Potomac area. Jean graduated from Richmond Montgomery High School in 1956. For more than 40 years, she was a member of Travilah Baptist Church, where she served as secretary. Jean was a beautiful, hard-working woman who devoted her life to the care of her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with friends, and she loved being outside with nature. Above all, she cherished being a wife to James, a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother. Jean was a kind and gentle soul — thoughtful, sensitive, smart, witty and funny. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. The family wishes to thank the staff at Village of Rockville (a national Lutheran home) for the loving care provided to Jean during the pandemic and in her final days. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 E. Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, Maryland, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville, Maryland. In order to keep everyone safe, we are requesting that only those who are fully vaccinated attend the service, and those who are, to follow current CDC recommendations regarding masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org). Please sign the family guestbook at www.devolfuneralhome.com.
