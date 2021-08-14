Jean Burdette Morris, 94, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away in her home with family by her side Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
Born Jean Evelynn Burdette to J. Norman and Dorcas (Ifert) Burdette in Woodfield, Maryland, Jan. 12, 1927, Jean loved singing, animals and sports of all kinds. She played basketball at Damascus High School, where she graduated in 1944.
Jean worked at the Veterans Administration in Washington, D.C., before marrying Harold Morris in 1946.
Harold and Jean soon settled in Gaithersburg, where they raised their children, Mike, Pat, and Michele, and built their dream home in 1961. With their beloved neighbors, they enjoyed many decades of travel and backyard picnics, where everyone looked forward to Jean’s famous dinner rolls and ice cream.
While Harold became a leader in business, civic, and political circles — founding Heritage Builders and serving as Mayor of Gaithersburg for seven years — Jean was most comfortable behind the scenes orchestrating church dinners for 500, cheering their children’s sports teams, or doting on one of the many cats, dogs, horses and canaries she loved and pampered.
After Harold’s death in 1995, Jean continued her involvement in Maryland horse racing as half of the notorious “Two Old Ladies” stables. Her adventurous spirit took her to national parks, China, Russia, western Europe and on extended visits with Michele in Pennsylvania and Vermont for many years. Jean’s (in)famous determination powered her through adventures and mishaps beyond what even she thought possible.
Jean is predeceased by her husband, Harold; her sister, Virginia McElfresh; and brother, Norman Jr. “Archie” Burdette. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Patsy Burdette; sons, Mike Morris and Pat Morris, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; daughter, Michele Morris, of Jericho, Vermont; her children’s spouses, Cherie Morris, Patty Morris and Randi Brevik; grandchildren, Chris Morris, Melanie Brown, Joe Morris and Andrew Morris; and great-granddaughters, Kayleigh, Brooke and Coco.
The family wishes to thank the Warman Home Care caregivers who provided professional and compassionate care and companionship for our mother and requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.