Jean D. Pearce

Jean Debnam Pearce, 85, of Damascus, MD, passed away Tuesday evening Dec. 15, 2020, at Holy Cross Hospital, Germantown, Maryland.
Jean was born on Nov. 12, 1935 in Waynesboro, VA to the late Jean Carter and Daniel Debnam. Jean grew up in Seaford, DE, growing up to attend the University of South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her son Kevin R. Mahoney. Jean is survived by her husband of 30 years, Milton Roscoe Pearce, and her sister Roberta Timmerman. She has three children, Sharon (Larry) Peruffo, D. Mahoney, and Robin (Cameron) Seitzinger, along with five stepchildren, Milton (Kam Avery) Pearce, Valerie (John) Grim, Jeff (Pattie) Pearce, Melinda (Mike) Rollison, and Paul Ben (Laura) Pearce. Between Jean and her husband, she leaves 20 grandchildren.
Due to the COVID pandemic, services and interment will be private.