Jean DeSimone

Jean Agnes DeSimone, of Middletown, Maryland, and formerly of Seabrook and Cheverly, Maryland, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the age of 83. She was the wife of 61 years to Morris A. DeSimone. Born March 7, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Harry Vernon and Carrie (Finks) Vernon.
A graduate of Notre Dame Academy, class of 1956, Jean was a dedicated wife, mother and business owner. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with friends on business trips, and she also enjoyed her many nights and weekends watching her children and grandchildren participate in a variety of activities. In doing so, she touched the lives of so many people through both her words and her actions.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Teresa McNally (Michael), Karen Mohler (William), Denise DeSimone, USMC Lt. Col. (Ret) Morris A. DeSimone III (Jessica) and Michael DeSimone (Tammi); 19 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Jean is also survived by her sister, Janet Francella.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Ave., Brunswick. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at Holy Family Catholic Community at 10 a.m. Sept. 2, 2021. Interment will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Martin’s Home. Donations can be made online or mailed to 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Baltimore, MD 21228-3698.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.