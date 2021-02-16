Jean Louise Walker, 88, of Ijamsville, Maryland, was born in Bay City, Michigan, on Jan. 17, 1933. Surrounded by all of her children at her home, she peacefully went to her heavenly home on Feb. 13, 2021.
The daughter of Edward Albert Whitbrodt and Lena Catherine Fischer, Jean married the love of her life, David Walker Jr., on Oct. 18, 1952. David preceded her in death in 1997. Jean and David are the beloved parents of Debra (Harold Green, deceased), Linda (Mike Kroeger), Paul (Penny Navarro, deceased) and Glenn (Robin Young). Their grandchildren are Stephanie and Sabrina Green; Tess (Jesse Carter), Nell (Tanner Wilson), and Kitt Kroeger; Kris Navarro; and Lacey (Phil Westcott) and Garrett Walker; great-grandchildren are Philippa, Rex, Casper, and Romy (Carter) and Shea and Wren (Wilson). Jean is also survived by her late brother Jerry’s widow, MaryAnn Whitbrodt; their children, Tony, Sheryl (Randy Jensen) and Mike; and their grandsons, David and Peter (Jensen); as well as her cherished cousins, Nan Brandt (George Krohn), Susie Parker and Paulette Levasseur.
Jean was a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She and Dave enjoyed golf, bowling, traveling and square dancing, but they delighted most in their family. They created a close-knit family that included the Christian faith, annual trips to see family in Michigan, road trips on the weekends, a healthy work ethic and a memorable Scottish steak pie. Jean’s impeccable, German-heritage cleanliness was matched only by her listening ear, her tender heart for both people and animals, and her humble spirit.
A private family graveside service will take place at Parklawn Cemetery in Rockville, Maryland, at a later date.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Julia (RN) and Patricia (HHA) of Frederick Health Hospice for their compassionate care of Jean.