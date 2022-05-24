Jean VanSant

Mrs. Jean W. VanSant, 93, of Frederick, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Edenton Retirement Community of Frederick. Born March 21, 1929, in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late William J. Wilcom Sr. and Ethel S. Wilcom (Pry). She was the wife of Willard C. “Buddy” VanSant, who predeceased her in December 2008.
A graduate of Frederick High School, class of 1946, Mrs. VanSant furthered her education at Strayer Business College in Washington, D.C., and graduated in 1948. During her early years of marriage, she worked on the farm with her husband. After the family moved to Frederick in January 1960, she worked at the Manbeck Bread Co. (formerly Glade Valley Bakery) in Walkersville, followed by her career with the Maryland School for the Deaf. Mrs. VanSant retired as associate accounting manager after 27 years of service at the school.
Jean volunteered her services for 4-H, especially the 4-H events associated with the Great Frederick Fair. She was the former secretary for the Frederick County 4-H sheep department for 22 years. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Frederick; an auxiliary member of Frederick Memorial Hospital, where she worked in the gift shop; a member of the national AARP and local AARP; and a notary from 1981. Jean held a special place in her heart for her family and enjoyed spending time with them and her friends. She loved to travel in the USA in their motorhome after she and her husband retired.
Surviving are two children, Douglas C. VanSant and wife Yvonne, and Bruce S. VanSant and wife Donna; five grandchildren, Denny Ogg (Kristy), Diane Herndon (Matt), Kristen Blattner (Julius), Daniel VanSant (Caitlin) and Katelyn Hoffman (Julian); and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, William J. Wilcom Jr; daughter, Brenda J. Ogg; and son-in-law, Donald W. Ogg Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A celebration of life will be held at 11 am Thursday, May 26 at the funeral home with one-hour visitation prior to the service. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 112 E. Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701, Lewistown Volunteer Fire Co., 11101 Hessong Bridge Road, Frederick, MD 21701, or a favorite charity.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.
A special thanks to the staff of Edenton Retirement Community.