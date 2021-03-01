Jean Wright

Jean Elizabeth (Deiterich) Wright, 91, of Frederick, MD, passed away on Feb. 24, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital. Jean was born Sept. 25, 1929 in Baltimore, MD. She graduated from Catonsville High School and was employed as a secretary in Baltimore. Jean married John Wright in 1950. The Wright family moved to Frederick, MD in 1969 and settled on Runnymeade Drive in Clover Hill. Jean loved being a homemaker and raising her four children. Later in life, Jean moved into the Manor Apartments where she resided for over 30 years. Jean most recently was a resident at Montevue Assisted Living. She loved her community as she worked at the Frederick Towne Mall’s Information Desk. One of her favorite duties was playing the role of Mrs. Santa Claus during the Christmas season. Jean loved to attend all the little league games, football games, school plays, and any other events that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in. Jean loved spending time at Ocean City, MD with friends and family throughout the years. Later in life, Jean became an avid Oriole fan. Jean will always be remembered by her selflessness, kindness, and love for others.
Preceding Jean in death are husband John K. Wright, son Thomas D. Wright, and grandson Daniel M. Wright.
Jean is survived by three children: Kenneth Wright, Susan Villarreal, and Jacqueline Reedy; nine grandchildren, Chris, Renee, Greg, Chad, Carly, Ashley, Courtney, Steven and John Mark; 13 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Lucas, Chris (CJ), Taylor, Andrew, Kaylin, Zander, Catherine, Elle Jean, Reed, Henley, Oxford, and Boone; one great-great-granddaughter, Kelilah expected any day now; as well as numerous other family members.
The family would like to thank the staff at Montevue Assisted Living, Frederick Health Hospital and the Frederick Health Hospice Team for the love and care they provided Jean and the family during this time.
