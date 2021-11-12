Jeanette Beachley

Jeanette Michelle Beachley, 52, of Brunswick, Maryland, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the Frederick Health Hospital due to a short battle with lung cancer. Born July 14, 1969, in Frederick, Maryland. Jeannie was the daughter of Ellsworth (Gene) and Florence (Flo) Beachley.
Jeannie graduated from Brunswick High School in 1987. She was a waitress at Chat N’ Chew, Barbara Fritchie, and Nanny’s Diner. She will be missed by all she worked with.
Jeannie was a mother to all kids who knew her. She helped raise most of her nieces and nephews and kids in the neighborhood. She was our everything. She would never let anyone go without. If she only had $2 to her name and you needed it, she would give it to you with no hesitation. She was a strong-willed person. She had the biggest heart.
Jeannie loved spending time with her family. She loved camping, going to Ocean City. She was always the party planner. When you said you were having a party, she would be the first to say “what do you need?” She was loved by everyone who met her. She always left a smile on their faces. She spent most of her years taking care of her son, Sammy, with CF. Nothing was more important to her than her children, grandchildren and family.
Surviving in addition to her father and mother, are her children, Brian Divel (Alisha Baker), Bruce Jacobs (Bethany Pepple) and Ashley Beachley; grandchildren, Bella Franklin, Wesley Divel, Delilah Divel, Lucas Divel, Lorelei Divel, Remington Jacobs, Greyson Jacobs, Georgia Baugher, Carolina Baugher, Robert Watkins and Virginia Watkins; siblings, Nancy Darr (Terry), Richard, Franklin (Christel), Jeff, Joey and Jennifer (Bunky); and special friends, Brent Johnson, Dave Tinney, Jessie Jacobs, Chloe Carroll, Dawn Brown and Big Bruce Jacobs. She is also survived by former husband, Kenny Divel.
She was preceded in death by her son, Sammy Divel; nephew, Derrick Beachley; niece, Zoe Beachley; her furry best friend, Ben; and very good friend, Don.
We would like to thank everyone for their love and support through his difficult time.
Family and friends can gather at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701 on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.keeney basford.com.