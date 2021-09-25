Jeanette Dougherty

Jeanette Marie Belland Jackson Dougherty, 84, died Sept. 16, 2021, in Hagerstown, Maryland. She is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Francis Dougherty.
Born in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Selma (Johnson) Belland.
Jeanette was married to her late husband, Joseph Jackson, Nov. 5, 1957, in El Paso, Texas. She attended Holy Family Catholic Community Church, Middletown, and St. James Catholic Church, Boonsboro. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Jeanette was a master barber by trade. She enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking and antiquing.
Surviving, besides her husband, are her son, Thomas Jackson (Joy); her daughter, Lorri Enten (Anthony); and two wonderful granddaughters, Jessica Jackson (George Bedford) and Kylie Enten. She is the sister of Robert Belland (Pat), of Adamstown, Maryland. Jeanette is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph Jackson; cherished grandson, William Enten; brother, William Belland; and sisters, Margaret Petrini and Eleanor Bower.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 from Holy Family Catholic Community Church, 7221 Burkittsville Road, Middletown. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will officiate.
Interment will be in the Brownsville Church of the Brethren cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Cancer Research Fund.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.