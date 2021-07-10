Jeanine Gale Johnson Moore died on July 6, 2021, at Brandon Woods at Alvamar in Lawrence, Kansas. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Dec. 12, 1942. A celebration of her life will be held at the Smith Center in Brandon Woods at Alvamar on Saturday, July 31 from 1-3 p.m. Her obituary may be found at rumsey-yost.com
