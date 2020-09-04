Jeanne Beard

Jeanne Howard Divers Beard, age 84, formerly of Mount Airy, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Northampton Manor Health Care, Frederick. Born July 5, 1936, in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late C. Eugene Divers and Kathleen Fowble Divers Bright and the stepdaughter of the late James T. Bright. She was the wife of Glenn A. “Honey” Beard, who died in 2019.
Jeanne received her Master’s degree from Hood College, and was an instructor at Frederick Community College and a long-term substitute teacher with Frederick County Public Schools. She served as a leader with the Green Valley 4-H Club, was chief election judge at the Green Valley Elementary School, as well as a farm wife assisting on the family farm, Jea Glen Farm. She was a member of New Market United Methodist Church, the New Market Grange and the Auxiliary of the New Market Volunteer Fire Company. Jeanne was the founding creator of the “Pretty Cow” contest at the Great Frederick Fair for 40 years and was an extremely talented artist and photographer. She loved duckpin bowling and won several tournaments in league competition.
Surviving are daughters, Faith Beard Burall and husband Eric of New Windsor, Kathy Beard Bussard and husband Gary of Harpers Ferry, WV, and Glenda Beard of Mount Airy; seven grandchildren, Holly Burall Kiser and husband Glenn, Erin Burall Mongold and husband Tommy, Jarrod Burall and wife Beck, all of New Windsor, Brandy Bussard of Frederick, MSG Katie Bussard Manfred and husband Nick of San Antonio, TX, Jessie Bussard Lasko of Damascus and Alex Beard of Mount Airy; 13 great-grandchildren, Tristan and Rowan Kiser, Lincoln and Marshall Mongold, Tyler and Jesse Burall, Chasity Everly, Brooke Remsberg, Lilly, Rose and Nora Manfred and Chloe and Waylon Lasko; a great-great-granddaughter, Spring Marie Folsom; and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, at Rocky Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Scott Clawson, pastor of New Market United Methodist Church, officiating. Pallbearers will be Brandy Bussard, Jessie Lasko, Alex Beard, Sarah Johnston, Lisa Collins and Charlotte Seipp. Honorary bearers will be Brooke Remsburg and Chloe and Waylon Lasko.
There will be no public visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 108 Byte Dr., Frederick, MD 21702.
