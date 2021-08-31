Jeanne Frances (Unangst) Smith

Jeanne Smith of Country Meadows, Frederick, Maryland, formerly of Easton, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Aug. 23. She was born on Feb. 1, 1926, to the late Clayton J. and Matilda Mae (Ealer) Unangst. She was the wife of Benjamin H. Smith Jr. until his passing in 2002. They were married for 54 years. Jeanne graduated from Easton High School, Easton, Pennsylvania, with the class of 1943.
She was employed by the Easton Area School District for 15 years — nine years in two elementary schools and six years in the high school. Jeanne was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Walkersville, Maryland, where she served on various committees. She was secretary and treasurer of the Friends of Frederick Parkinson’s Group for 13 years. She was also a member of the Frederick Travel Club.
Jeanne was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Harkel and Evelyn Piatt; and a special aunt, Esther Fulmer. Jeanne is survived by her three children, Brian B. Smith and his wife Roxanne, of Walkersville, Maryland, Craig A. Smith and his wife Patricia, of Etters, Pennsylvania, and Karen, wife of Peter Lebo, of West Chester, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by four grandchildren, William Bradfield (Elizabeth), Robert Bradfield (Dana), Shea Reid (Craig) and Daniel Smith; five great-grandchildren, Lilly Anna, Stella Grace, Francis James, Benjamin Robert and Cora Mae; as well as five nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at St. Paul’s Evangelical Church in Walkersville, Maryland, Sept. 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. Internment will be private at the Northampton Memorial Shrine, Easton, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jeanne’s name to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville, MD 21793.
The family asks that masks are worn during the service and subsequent receiving line and to please social distance as much as possible for the safety of our compromised guests. Thank you.