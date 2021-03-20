Jeanne Yost

Jeanne Anna Yost, age 61, of Berkeley Springs, WV, died suddenly March 9, 2021. Jeanne was born October 14, 1959 in Rockville, MD, she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth Yost.
Jeanne graduated from Robert E Perry High School in 1977. She moved to Union Bridge, MD in 1984, where she raised her family. She was employed at Hughes Network Systems. Jeanne was preceeded in death by her beloved sister, Donna Yost.
Jeanne leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Billy Hapeman, and her daughter, Kacie Hapeman. She also leaves the grandchildren she adored, Liam Hapeman and Oaklyn Hapeman. She will be missed by her sister, Linda Blanken and her husband Richard, numerous nieces and nephews, and her lifelong childhood friends, her Sisters of the Soul (SOS's).
Those who knew Jeanne will miss her larger-than-life personality, her fun-loving spirit, outrageous sense of humor, beautiful smile and easy laugh. She was so proud of her children and loved being a grandmother. She loved music, dancing, the beach, animals, and spending time with family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held this summer when Covid-19 restrictions permit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The House of Ruth (https://hruth.org/about-us/ ) in Jeanne's honor.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.