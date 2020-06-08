Jeannette Augusta Johnston

Jeannette Augusta Clavey Johnston, age 97, of Sykesville, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Fairhaven in Sykesville. Born Feb. 22, 1923, in Glenview, IL, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine Reiter Clavey. She was the wife of the late Francis Clair Johnston.
Jeannette was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. She had been a telephone operator for many years and had volunteered at Frederick Memorial Hospital for 21 years.
Surviving are her children William T. Johnston of Annapolis, Jacqueline Ann Rupp of Mount Airy, and Patricia Jean Henderson and her husband Randell of Warrenton, VA, grandchildren Jennifer Carver and her husband Ben, Heather Robertson and her husband Scott, Lindsay Lookingbill and her husband Sean, Charles Henderson and his wife Teresa, and Katherine Kulp and her husband Michael, and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son-in-law Charles Rupp.
Services and interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery where she will be buried with her husband. Please check the funeral home website for information on services which will be scheduled for the spring of 2021.
