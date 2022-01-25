Jeffrey Alan “Jeff” Sanbower, 55, of Ijamsville died Friday, January 21, 2022 at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the loving husband of Diane L. Sanbower. They were married in September of 2021 but were together for 18 years.
Born March 29, 1966 in Frederick, he was the son of Shirley Ann Sanbower and the late Harold Lee Sanbower.
Jeff enjoyed gardening, softball, hunting, fishing, horseshoes, bowling, butchering, country music, and spending time with his family and friends. He spent many years farming in the Frederick County area. He was a member of the Amvets, the Moose Lodge and the Redman’s Club.
He worked as an HVAC Technician for many years.
In addition to his wife and mother, Jeff is survived by his son Austin Sanbower; two sisters, Lisa Schilling and husband Tim, and Missy Reynolds and husband Derek; a special niece, Dawnie Dunn; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, step-children, and all their families. He will be remembered by numerous friends, including his good friends, Robbie Cline, Richard Dyson, Marty Carr, Donnie Duvall, and Johnny Keaton.
He was predeceased by his father, Harold Sanbower, and his uncle, Doug Sanbower.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 27 from the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tim May officiating.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
If desired donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611; or by visiting https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.