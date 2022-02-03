Jeffrey Allen Stevens, 48, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Jan. 25, 2022. Revelation 21:4.
He was born July 3, 1973, in Frederick to Donald Stevens and Cathy Campbell.
Mr. Stevens has left behind an entire community who will miss him. He is survived by his four children and wife; his younger brother, father and maternal grandmother; along with countless family and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, stepfather and older brother.
Services will be kept private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeffrey’s name to the Frederick Rescue Mission, a cause he cared for deeply.