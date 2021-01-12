Jeffrey Bresee

Jeffrey Doran Bresee, 80, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at his residence.
Born June 12, 1940, in Great Falls, Montana, he was the son of the late James Doran Bresee and Katherine Oliver Bresee.
He was a graduate of the University of Oregon and the University of Maryland School of Law. He served on active duty in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1966, attaining the rank of lieutenant junior grade. His ship, the USS Okinawa, was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, which is where he met his wife Kay.
Jeff and his family settled in Frederick, Maryland, in the early 1970s. Starting around this time and up until 1987, he worked for the Maryland Department of Planning. In 1987, he joined the Frederick County (Maryland) Public Schools (FCPS) system to serve as the district’s director of facilities and planning. Jeff retired from FCPS in 2002.
Jeff, his wife, Kay, and son Patrick moved from Frederick to Kearneysville in 1993 and quickly established new roots in the eastern panhandle. Among Jeff’s civic activities were his tenure on the Jefferson County Board of Zoning Appeals (including a stint as chair) and as a board member and longtime president of the Jefferson County Animal Welfare Society.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Kay Bresee, at home; two sons, Phil Bresee and wife, Leslie, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Patrick Bresee, of Kearneysville, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Maxwell and Nora Bresee; one sister, Shirley Lots and husband, Roger, of Great Falls, Montana; one niece, Cherisse Lots; and one nephew, Rodney Lots and wife, Monica.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare of Jefferson County, 23 Poor Farm Road, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
