Jeffrey Wade Flanary, 49, of Smithsburg, MD, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Hagerstown, MD.
Born Oct. 22, 1971 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Donna (Harsh) Adams.
He attended Middletown High School.
Jeff was a carpenter by trade. He was an avid woodworker and loved building slab furniture.
Jeff is survived by his wife of seven years, Shari Flanary, Shari’s family and numerous cousins and friends.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Keith Harsh.
Do to the COVID pandemic, no services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Jeffrey Flanary to, The Humane Society of Washington County at 13011 Maugansville Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740, or The Frederick County Humane Society at 550 Highland St. Ste 200, Frederick, MD 21701.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.