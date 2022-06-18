Jeffrey Funk

Jeffrey Wayne Funk, 54, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Born Jan. 30, 1968, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Francis Joseph Funk and Linda Carol (Myerly) Funk, who survives him.
Jeff was a 1986 graduate of New Oxford High School, New Oxford, Pennsylvania, and is a 1990 graduate of Penn State University (Middletown campus). He was an auditor for OIG-GSA for many years.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Dylan Funk and Melanie Funk; a brother, Todd Funk and wife Amy; and a sister, Karen Glenny. Jeff is also survived by three nieces; two nephews; a great-niece; and two great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.