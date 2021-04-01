Jeffrey Harshman

Jeffrey Lee Harshman, 60, of Myersville, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home.
Born July 19, 1960, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Maurice Harold Harshman and Joyce Eva (Gaver) Harshman, of Myersville.
He was a graduate of Middletown High School.
Jeff was an antique car enthusiast and a member of the Francis Scott Key Antique Car Club.
He was formerly employed by Farm Fresh Grocery Store, Frederick, Maryland.
In addition to his parents, Jeff is survived by brother, Todd Harshman and wife Kathy; nephew, Chris; and niece, Maurica.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, with Pastor Karen Grossnickle officiating. Burial will be in Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville, Maryland.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Jeff’s wishes were for everyone to wear a plaid shirt and blue jeans to his service as that was his everyday attire.
