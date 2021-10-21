Jeffrey Kilby

Jeffrey Ray Kilby, 49, passed away Oct. 19, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital.
Born March 4, 1972, in Takoma Park, Maryland, he was the son of Robert and Elaine Kilby, formerly of Libertytown.
He graduated from Linganore High School in 1990 and was employed with the Town of Thurmont for 28 years. He was previously a member of Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department and was a life member of Guardian Hose Co. in Thurmont.
Later in life, his passion became surfing, and he planned on living it out every day upon his expected retirement in two years.
In addition to his parents, Robert Kilby and Elaine Kilby, he is survived by three brothers, James Kilby (Valaria), Tony Kilby (Amanda) and Steven Kilby (Sandra). Also surviving are his daughter, Kendra Kilby (Zachary Zebroski); son, Dustin Kilby; and son, Cyrus Kilby (Sydney Gray); grandchildren, Cayden Zebroski, Eliana Zebroski and Reagan Sites; and nieces and nephews, Stephanie Kilby, Dominic Kilby and Camden Kilby. Jeff was looking forward to another grandbaby due in 2022. His grandbabies were his happiness, and they will always remember him.
Viewing is private for family only. There will be a memorial service Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Graceham Fire Hall from noon to 4 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneral home.com.