Jeffrey Stambaugh

Jeffrey Lynn Stambaugh, 57, of Inwood, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Berkeley Medical Center.
Born April 27, 1964, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Marvin Paul Stambaugh and Patricia Ann Pittinger Stambaugh.
He was a man of great faith and a member of the New Life Community Church, where he served in the children’s ministry.
He enjoyed watching and participating with his children in all their endeavors, whether it be Meghan playing basketball, Bryce performing in the band, or Aaron playing football. Family was a very important aspect of his life.
Jeffrey had a passion for preparing and smoking meat, and because of that passion, he enjoyed competing in barbecue competitions. He was the former president of South Berkeley Youth Basketball League. He was a major Baltimore Orioles and Washington Capitals fan.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Susan Powell Stambaugh; two sons, Bryce and Aaron Stambaugh; one daughter, Meghan Stambaugh and boyfriend, Jason Gochenour; one brother, Paul Stambaugh; and one sister, Paula Boyer.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home (South Berkeley Chapel) in Inwood, West Virginia.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the chapel in Inwood, with Pastor Jim Goforth officiating. Interment will be held in Gerrardstown Presbyterian Cemetery.
