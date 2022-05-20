Jemanuel Myers

Jemanuel (JM) Ejercito Myers, 32, of Woburn, Massachusetts, passed away at his home May 14, 2022.
JM was born March 3, 1990, in Quezon City, Philippines. His family migrated to Canada in 1996, later moving to Maryland in 1999. He graduated from Marriotts Ridge High School in 2008. He went on to study computer science at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.
After graduating in 2013, he moved to San Francisco and then to Boston, where he worked for various software companies such as Nixle, Busy, TapSense and Chamber DS. At the time of his passing, he was the senior software engineer at Everbridge and Snapshot Labs. He received the UI (User Interface) Award from Hack City in 2013. JM excelled in his skills as a software engineer, and he passionately shared his knowledge for computer software programming with many of his friends and family, encouraging and motivating them to work hard and pursue this new field.
The simplest things in life brought great joy to JM. He loved playing games with his virtual friends, and spending time with his girlfriend and his dogs. He wrote his affirmations every day with gratitude, humility and ambition. His sweet, kind, loving and pleasant personality was contagious to everyone he met. JM loved his family and friends fiercely.
JM was predeceased by his father, Louis Vincent Myers III; his grandparents, Louis Vincent Myers Jr. and Margaret Elizabeth Myers, and Jorge Ejercito and Alma Gumapal. He is survived by his mother, Jerica Ejercito Myers; his siblings, Deus, Jenel, John and Maria; sister-in-law, Armie; nephews, Travis, Jeremy and Zachary; his fiancee, Kerianne; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 22 and Monday, May 23, 2022, at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, which is located one block north of the intersection of Md. 75 and Md. 26. Msgr. John Dietzenbach will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to bit.ly/3adcpOY.