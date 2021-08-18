Jennelle Cyr

Jennelle R. Cyr, 54, of Ijamsville, went home to the Lord Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of Jim M. Cyr, her husband of 33 years.
Born Dec. 22, 1966, in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of Ruth A. Bearce of Frederick and the late Loren S. Bearce.
She was a lifelong teacher, most recently at Clarksburg Elementary School. Jennelle enjoyed scrapbooking and her side hustle, Color Street nails; but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are her children, JP Cyr, MaryBeth Cyr, Caleb Cyr, and Caitie Doyle and husband Matt. She also leaves behind her sisters, Jennifer Bearce, Jeannine Bearce and Jenniece Guevara and husband Vic; in-laws, Shawn Riggin and husband Steve, Anne Sanders and husband Mike, Deirdre Cyr, and Dennis Cyr and wife Kathleen; as well as many nieces and nephews who loved her and will miss her.
She was preceded in death by in-laws, Jean-Paul and Doris Cyr, and Jay and Jeanne Cyr.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at Stauffer Funeral Home at 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
A funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church located at 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick, Maryland.
Interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.