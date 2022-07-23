Jennie Bishop

Jennie Mae Bishop, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away at the Kline Hospice House on July 18, 2022. She was born April 23, 1932, in Petersburg, Virginia.
Jennie is survived by her husband of 59 years, Carlton Bishop; daughter, Betsy Joseph (wife Randi), of Mundelein, Illinois; son, John Joseph (wife Lenna), of McKinney, Texas; and son, Sonny Joseph, of Smithsburg, Maryland. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan (wife Kendra), Evan, Ethan and Aidan; and one great-grandson, Levi. In addition, Jennie is survived by her sisters, Peggy Linton and Joyce Peppers; and brother, Jack Nunnally, of Virginia.