Jennie Sue (Ganbin) Pearson, 94, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her home in Lewes, Delaware, surrounded by her family.
Jennie Sue was born Jan. 26, 1928, in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Orville Louis Ganbin Jr. and Jennie Alton (Rogers) Ganbin. She attended Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland. She valued education, and she earned an associate degree in business from Frederick Community College (FCC) later in her adult life (Ron, Suzi, Chris, Robyn and Colleen were able to attend her graduation ceremony).
Following her retirement from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration as an assistant manager in 1989, she pursued her passions for travel and volunteerism. She was an active member of the following organizations: International Order of Odd Fellows (past president), International Association of Rebekah Assemblies (past president), the Daughters of the American Revolution, General Federation of Women’s Clubs, and FCC board of directors.
She is survived by her son, Ron Pearson; daughter-in-law, Suzi Pearson; sister-in-law, Colleen Pearson; sister, Joanne Ganbin; grandson, Chris Pearson and wife Brooke; granddaughter, Robyn Rodenhaver and husband Jason; and great-grandchildren, Connor, Caroline and Cate Pearson, and Austin, Reese and Gavin Rodenhaver.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
An International Order of Odd Fellows services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701. Following the IOOF service, the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon. The life celebration service will begin at noon, with Pastor Shannon Sullivan officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jennie Sue Pearson Scholarship Fund at FCC, c/o Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701 or please visit https://bit.ly/3QeqQmn.
Expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.