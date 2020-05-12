Mrs. Jennie V. Hemp, 99, of Jefferson, died on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Hemp Jr.
Born July 26, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Vernon and Dora Horman Price. She was a member of the Jefferson United Church of Christ, and was a homemaker throughout her life.
She is survived by one daughter, Nancy Shankle, and son-in-law, Wayne; Randall Hemp and son-in-law, Boyd Allen Hemp; daughter-in-law, Sheree Hemp; three grandchildren, Nathan Shankle, Beth Zimmerman, Laura Hemp; two great-grandchildren, Chance and Landon Zimmerman; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Hemp and granddaughter, Jessica Hemp.
Private graveside services will be held at the Reformed Cemetery, Jefferson. Memorial services may be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Jefferson United Church of Christ, 3837 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, MD 21755.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at keeneybasford.com.