On June 15, 2022, at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital, after many visits back and forth from Collingswood Rehab to the hospital, Jennifer went home to glory.
Our loved one, Jennifer Bernadine Murray, was born Feb. 7, 1945, in Washington, D.C., to the late James Edward and Haddassa Jackson. She was the oldest of six children, with her siblings being two brothers, James “Jimmy” H. Jackson and Edward “Eddie” W. Jackson (Sandy), and three sisters, Jane “Janie” Dorsey, Winifred “Winnie” Beckwith and Florence Smallwood, who preceded her in death.
Jennifer loved cooking and sharing with her friends at The Oaks. She loved having cookouts in her backyard in Clarksburg years ago. The meals were always sensational. Her passion was baking, especially cakes, pound cakes and fruit cakes.
Jennifer enjoyed the ministry of the late Carlton Talley before she fell ill.
Jennifer leaves to cherish her memory a son, Vernon Hackey; husband, Milford Murray; stepdaughter, Brigette Murray-Hicks (Jim); stepson, Gary Murray; granddaughter, Carrielena Hicks; grandson, De’Vin Murray; two sisters; two brothers; sister-in-law, Jocelyn Williams; two nieces, Toni Nottingham and Jamey Kinsey; two great-nieces, Tasheika Dorsey and Cassidy Bell; a great-nephew, Kevin Kinsey; a great-great-niece; a great-great-nephew; adopted nephew, David Parsons; many of God’s children; and a hosts of other relatives and friends.