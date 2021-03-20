Jennifer Kurz

Jennifer Leeann Kurz, 40, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life unexpectedly due to COVID-19 on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born on November 20, 1980, in Bremerton,WA, she was the daughter of Steven E. Kurz and Deborah A. (Webb) Kurz. Throughout her early years, Jennifer traveled the world with her parents, residing in several states and Japan while her father served in the Navy. Jennifer graduated from Catoctin High School class of 1998, while attending high school she took classes at Frederick Community College and transferred on to attend University of Maryland. Jennifer had a huge heart and was a loving and thoughtful person. She was the light of her parent's eye. She truly had a heart for others.
She is survived by her loving and devoted parents, Steven and Deborah Kurz, her brother, Brian E. Kurz and wife Raven Gilliland and their son, Noah E. Kurz. She was also survived by numerous aunts and uncles.
A celebration of Jennifer's life journey will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mental Health Association of Maryland (501C3), 1301 York Road, Suite 505 Lutherville, Maryland 21093 or by visiting https://www.mhamd.org/donation/
