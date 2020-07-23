Jennifer L. Kirby

Jennifer Leigh (Repp) Kirby, age 52, of Union Bridge, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Joseph Andrew Kirby, her husband of 12 years.
Born Nov. 9, 1967, in Middleburg, she was the daughter of the late Byron W. Repp and Nancy Lee Pittinger Repp Ewell. Her stepfather was the late Lowell “Lee” Ewell.
Jennifer was a 1985 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. For many years she worked delivering the Carroll County Times newspaper and then as a rural mail carrier out of the Mount Airy post office. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and being outdoors, vacationing in Williamsburg and especially loved spending time with her family.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her sons, Austin Tracey, of Shepherdstown, WV, Colby Tracey and Cheyenne, and stepson, Patrick Kirby and husband Tim, all of Union Bridge; grandchildren, Lily and Lucas Tracey; sisters, Julie Miller and husband Bill of New Windsor, Trisha Jensen and husband Ray, of Union Bridge; maternal grandmother, Threse Pittinger; step-brothers, Jeffrey A. and Michael G. Ewell; brother-in-law, Tim Copenhaver; and father- and mother-in-law, Ed and Mary Etta Kirby. She is also survived by aunts and uncles, Norman and Alice Pittinger, Becky and Dave Reasner and Libby Benjamin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her sister, Darla Copenhaver; and uncle, Dale Repp.
The family will receive friends at Uniontown Bible Church, 4272 Watson Lane, Union Bridge on Sunday, July 26, from 2 to 6 p.m. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limitation of visitors at any one time in the church will be in effect.
A funeral service will be held at the church on Monday, July 27 at 10 a.m. Pastor Frank Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Uniontown. Please join Jennifer’s family for a time of fellowship after interment at the Union Bridge Fire Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/jennifer-kirby-repp-medical-fund/donate to help with medical expenses incurred, or https://www.gofundme.com/f/jennifer-kirby-cholangiocarcinoma-research-fund for Cholangiocarcinoma research.
