Jenny Ellen Weddle , 90 Jun 30, 1931 — Jan 2, 2022 Jenny Ellen Weddle , 90, of Clear Spring, MD, passed away, Sunday, January 2, 2022, at home.
Born Tuesday, June 30, 1931 in Meadowview, VA, she was the daughter of the late William David McVey and the late Nora Loretta (Canter) McVey. She was preceded in death by her husband Lee Franklin Weddle.
Jenny retired from American Optical in Frederick, MD after many years of service and later worked at several retail stores. Jenny loved her flowers and recipes. Before her husband passed they enjoyed going to the local carnivals.
She is survived by her two sons, William Weddle and wife Carla of Frederick, MD and Dennis Weddle Sr. and wife Pamela of Clear Spring, MD; daughter, Terri Hartsock and husband Austin of Walkersville, MD; two sisters, Kathleen Cross of Centerville, MD and Ollie Burtner and husband Raymond of Frederick, MD; six grandsons, William Weddle Jr. and wife Barbara, Keith Weddle, Shawn Weddle and wife Renee, Derrick Weddle, Justin Weddle and Dana Hartsock; two granddaughters, Lindsey Kelly and husband Michael and Amanda Hartsock, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Loretta Weddle, grandson, Dennis Weddle, Jr., brother, David McVey, sister, Charlotte Coyle, brother, Dwight “Ike” McVey.
Services will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11:00 am, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD, with Pastor Kent Ramler officiating.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Interment will be at the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, MD on Friday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM
