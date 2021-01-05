Jerry Harris

Jerry Lee Harris, age 79, of Taneytown, Maryland, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his home, following a brief illness.
Born April 15, 1941, in Union Bridge, Maryland, he was the son of the late Wilson and Bessie Catharine Ricketts Harris. He was the husband of Jean L. Eppler Harris, his wife of 55 years.
He attended first through 12th grade at Elmer Wolfe High School, Union Bridge, graduating in 1959. He trained and served in the Army National Guard from 1963 to 1974. Jerry was a car salesman for Crouse Ford Sales, Inc., Taneytown, Maryland, for 28 years, retiring in 2006, where he made many lifetime friends. Prior to that, he owned and operated a trucking business for six years and worked 15 years in men’s clothing at the Union Bridge Clothing Co., Inc.
He was a member of Plymouth Lodge 143 A.F. & A.M., Union Bridge and Grace Lutheran Church, Westminster, Maryland.
Jerry was a dedicated, active life member of the Union Bridge Fire Co. for 62 years, joining in May 1959, and he served as treasurer for five years and vice president for five years. He was instrumental in several fire department accomplishments, including serving on the new building committee and chairman of the first 25-week club, now the 30-week club. In his younger years, he served as carnival chairman for 20 years. He also served as a delegate to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association for more than 30 years. Jerry was past president of the Carroll Co. Firemen’s Association in 1988-89 and was elected into the CCVESA Hall of Fame in 1998. He was chairman of the Past Presidents Club from 1999 to 2014.
Jerry enjoyed reminiscing “the good times” at the Fountain in Union Bridge, playing the pinball machines before school, Pappy Grimes in New Windsor shooting pool, owning his ’57 Chevy and riding to Ameche’s on Reisterstown Road with his friends. He especially enjoyed vacation camping trips, family picnics, high school class reunion get togethers, Hawaii in 1977 and numerous bus trips. Jerry loved model railroading, feeding the back yard birds and Koi fish, and he was an enthusiastic fan of the Baltimore Orioles.
He will be deeply missed by those who knew him. Please raise your glass and have a sip in memory of Jerry.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children, Tammy Harris, of Frederick, Brian Harris, of Taneytown, and Steven Harris, of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Tyler Harris, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Cheyenne Gonzalez and husband Jose, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; siblings, Joan Brady, of Frederick, and Jim Harris and wife Darlene, of Union Bridge; brother-in-law, Fred Eppler and wife Emma, of Westminster; nieces and nephews, Terry Harris and wife Sandy, Chris Harris and wife Tracy, Jeff Luttrell and wife Deedee, Cathy Joy and husband Alan, Nick Luttrell, Chuck Eppler and wife Tammy and Tom Eppler and wife Donna; and cousins, Shirley Smith and husband Carroll and Skip Ricketts and wife Mary Ann.
He was predeceased by a brother, Jack Harris; brother-in-law, Ron Brady; and nephew, Mike Harris.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or service.
A private graveside service will be held in Linganore Cemetery, Unionville, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 1050, Union Bridge, MD 21791.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.