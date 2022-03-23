Jerry Moore

Jerry David Moore of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away peacefully in his sleep March 12, 2022, in Leesburg, Virginia. Jerry was 82. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Hilda; his wife, Mary Ann; and his oldest son, Jeff. He is survived by his sister, Carrol Rhine, of Davis, Pennsylvania; his sister-in-law, Janet Beveridge; his son, Ron, and daughter-in-law, Samantha; and his adult grandsons, Austin and Sam Moore.
Jerry was born Nov. 30, 1939, in the small town of Mill Hall, Pennsylvania, to Clifford Roy Moore and Hilda Mae Confer. Jerry spent his childhood in Mill Hall and attended Bald Eagle Nittany High School, where he led his football and wrestling teams to many victories. During this time, he earned the nickname “Soup” from his teammates, some of which he maintained close friendships with over the years. He graduated in 1957 and voluntarily entered the United States Army a short time later, where he served his country at Fort Dix in New Jersey, as well as in Germany. While overseas, he spent his free time traveling across Europe and skiing in the Alps.
After his military service, Jerry returned to Mill Hall and found work at Brodart Co. in nearby Williamsport, where he met his future wife, Mary Ann Beveridge. The couple were married May 7, 1966, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Williamsport.
Jerry was hired in 1968 as a personnel manager at the women’s clothing company, Claire Frock, in Thurmont, Maryland, where he would work for 21 years. During this time and for the next 50 years, he would call Thurmont his home. Jerry raised his two children -Jeffrey and Ronald, in Thurmont and was an active member of the Amvets and the American Legion.
Jerry had a big heart and was always willing to give his time to help others. He was a co-founder of the CYA football league in Thurmont, and he served on the Thurmont Planning and Zoning Board, the Thurmont Park Commission, and the Thurmont Board of Appeals. He served as president of the Thurmont Jaycees and the Catoctin High School Booster Club.
He volunteered his time to help others at the Seton Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and would deliver leftover baked goods to people in need in his community. He never missed an opportunity to watch his grandsons play in the band and in sports, despite having to drive for more than an hour each way. Jerry persevered through the death of his wife of 30 years in 2006 and his oldest son in 2013, and found things to be grateful for. He spent the last 12 years in the company of his friend, Louise Shaffer, who helped him tremendously over this time. They enjoyed ballroom dancing, taking long walks, and listening to his music together.
Jerry enjoyed his coffee, newspapers and the freedom of getting out of the house for road trips. He worked for many years as a lift attendant at Ski Liberty to support his skiing habit. He stayed active by skiing, swimming laps, playing tennis and playing golf, and this kept him away from doctors and hospitals for 80 years.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 U.S Route 15 North, Frederick, MD 21701, at the gravesite (near the statue of Mary), followed by coffee and donuts in the funeral home at Resthaven. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association on Jerry’s behalf, if so desired.