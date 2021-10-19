Mr. Jerry Orville Feaster Sr., 78, of Knoxville, died suddenly Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at his home. He was the loving husband of Mary Feaster, whom he married in September of 2010.
Born Sept. 19, 1943, in Frederick and raised in the Brunswick area, he was the son of the late Joseph H. Feaster Jr. and Anna Veronica (Linck) Feaster.
Jerry worked as an electrician prior to his retirement.
He loved spending time with his family, dancing and playing the drums. Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Jerry O. Feaster Jr., Randy Feaster (Judy) and Shane Feaster; two daughters, Sherry Silsby (Rick) and Annette Meyers (Michael); grandchildren, Olivia Feaster, Jakob Feaster, Bethany Feaster, Nathan Feaster, Matthew Feaster, Jordan Wike, Aaron Wike, Joshua Wike, Caleb Meyers, Ethan Meyers and Seth Meyers; several great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joanna Henson (Eric).
Jerry was predeceased by his infant son, Jody Feaster; a brother, Joseph Feaster III; and a sister, Jeannette Ableman.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund, 1 S. Market St, Frederick, MD 21701, pinkrib bonfrederick.org/donate/; the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, heart.org; or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org/donate.
