Jerry Wood

Jerry Wayne Wood, age 75, of Frederick, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at his home. Born Oct. 31, 1946, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Morris Venel Wood and Edith Burrier Wood Furr. He was the husband of Tammy Wood.
Jerry served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, receiving the Purple Heart and Sharpshooter’s Award. He was the owner/operator of the Yellow Cab Co. of Frederick for 35 years until retirement two years ago. Jerry was a member of Elks Lodge 684, Moose Lodge 371, American Legion Post 11, AMVETS Post 2 and the Redmen Chippewa Tribe 19, all of Frederick. He enjoyed showing and riding horses, NASCAR, flying model helicopters, restoring old cars, and spending time working around his farm. He was a big fan of Elvis’ music.