Jesse Daniel Halterman

Jesse “Dan” Halterman, 85, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022. Dan was born on July 7, 1937, in Montgomery County, Maryland, where he grew up and raised a family of his own. Son of the late Rance and Gertie Halterman, Dan always put his family first. He is survived by his wife, Florence (Goodwin) Halterman; son-in-law, Nathan Clemons, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Ida Smith, Mary Clay and Amanda “Mandy” Sales; brother, Dave Silvius; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Tammy Clemons; and siblings, John Halterman, Joseph Sirk, Margaret “Jean” Keplinger, George Halterman Sr., Samuel Halterman and Sarah Rightenour. Dan retired from AP Woodson in the early 1980s and then later went to work for M&M Welding, where he retired again in 2017. He then spent his time working on the family farm and being with his growing family.
A visitation at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872, will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Tri-County Baptist Church, 7821 Damascus Road, Laytonsville, MD 20882. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for visitation.